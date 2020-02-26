The search for two teens and an adult boater who have been missing since a weekend fishing tournament in West Tennessee is now a recovery operation.

A TWRA spokesperson said water flow, water temperatures and air temperatures lead investigators to believe there is no chance for survival.

All three victims were part of a fishing tournament for Obion County Central High School. When they didn’t show up for the weigh-in, organizers thought they’d left early. They weren’t reported missing until Sunday night.

TWRA’s Amy Spencer said the two 15-year-olds and the 43-year-old parent chaperone were last seen four days ago in a picture captured above the dam. The boat was recovered Monday about 13 to 14 miles past the Pickwick Dam near the Savannah Bridge area. It had extensive damage.

RELATED: Search picks back up Tuesday for 3 missing boaters near Pickwick Dam due to hazardous waters

Spencer said 20 boats are in the water Wednesday conducting surface and electronic scams between the dam and the Savannah Bridge area.

Spencer said TWRA’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters. Their names have not been released.