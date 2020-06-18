Fater also arrested in connection to 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez' death, second arrest made

The Waco Police Department arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez Wednesday in connection with the death of Frankie Gonzalez.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez Wednesday in connection with the death of Frankie Gonzalez.

Lorenzo Gonzales was arrested on a second-degree felony warrant and was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

During the investigation into the death of Frankie Gonzalez, it was found that Lorenzo ha signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services where he agreed that he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother, Laura Villalo, due t the risk of harm to the children.

Lorenzo intentionally left te children alone and unsupervised with Villalo in violation of the agreement that was made with the state, according to the Waco PD.