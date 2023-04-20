When does self-defense apply with guns in Texas?

Headlines of shootings in the name of self-defense have people wondering what laws apply to these situations.

ODESSA, Texas — Shootings with claims of self-defense have been making headlines across the nation.

While it's always possible to go to the gun range and practice your shooting, it's a lot different in a real-word scenario when somebody may be threatening your life.

The state of Texas has gun laws in place in regard to self-defense shooting, and while the legal language may not be the same as other states, the same logic applies.

"What we call it is 'no duty to retreat,'" said Wallace Dunn, the LTC Director of the Texas State Rifle Association. "So that means, if you’re being attacked or assaulted, wherever you are, if you are legally there, you have the right to use force to defend yourself.”

These laws also apply to where you live and personal property.

Things like your car, house or business can be protected if somebody is invading the property. This is similar to the well-known "castle" doctrine.

However, the invader has to be inside the building if a gunowner wants to open fire — not outside the property.

“There's a key legal definition in Texas, and the word is premises, and the premises means the building, so inside your home," said Dunn. "For self-defense purposes or defending your property, that does not include a detached garage or say a storage shed in the backyard.”

Matt Sturgeon owns Odessa Area Outdoor Gun Range and Paintball, where you can either shoot the real things or use paintballs for less dangerous practice.

To him, he has paintball so people can feel what it's like to be in action. He believes it’s the fear of being shot at that can make someone jumpy… a feeling that has no legal definition.

“Everyone has different tolerances and different criteria for what puts them in fear for their life," said Sturgeon. "There’s no way for anyone to define that and there’s no legal way to define that. There’s no way to define that on an individual basis.”

Using a gun is always the last resort. The best solution to any violent outbreak is to try and de-escalate the situation, or just try and leave.

Even presenting a gun is considered deadly force, a charge that is life-altering.

“Using a gun in self-defense should absolutely be your last resort," said Dunn. "If you shoot somebody, your life is going to change.”