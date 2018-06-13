EUREKA, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a Six Flags employee was assaulted earlier this month.

The employee was in a Daffy Duck costume when he was assaulted. The employee told police a man tried to grab his costume and yelled profanities at him, and said he would ‘beat his [expletive].’

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Caseyville told police he thought it was OK to grab the beak of the costume because he saw other people do it. Police believe the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

No charges have been filed against the suspect yet.

Statement from Six Flags

"The wellbeing of our employees and guests is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior towards them. The incident has been turned over to the local authorities and we are cooperating fully with their investigation."

