SOMERVILLE, Texas — A Somerville ISD bus driver was arrested for allegedly leaving an elementary school age special needs student alone on a bus, according to Somerville Police.

Timothy Galbreath was arrested on January 23rd for Child Abandonment and Endangerment. He bonded out of the Burleson County Jail soon after his arrest.

The incident was first reported to a school resource officer by a school nurse, prompting an investigation.

Galbreath has not yet been indicted, according to the Burleson County District Attorney's office.

Somerville ISD did not immediately return KAGS News' request for comment.