South Austin couple seeking compensation following botched SWAT raid

Glen Shield has filed claims with the City to compensate him after an APD SWAT team raid caused damage to his home.

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin couple claims that the Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team mistakenly went into their home last month during a raid, and now they want the City to pay for the damages.

Body camera footage from the Aug. 6 encounter shows two Austin police officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Channel Island Drive in southeast Austin, receiving no answer. Officers kicked in the door, leading to the man inside to approach the door with a gun and eventually start firing.

One of the officers took cover in a garage across the street, which is the house where Glen Shield and his wife live.

"We knew there was a gunfight right outside our house," said Shield.

By the time back-up police arrived, the man with the gun had gone back into his house. However, officers instead came to Shield’s door.

"We were put in handcuffs, in a police car, [for] over two hours," said Shield.

Shield and his wife were detained, but that wasn't all.

"We were never told they were blowing up the door," said Shield.

Shield said the SWAT team blew open his door. Other damage included a bullet hole through the window and carpet damage.

"They destroyed our fence that was about $4,000 to $5,000," Shield said.

Shield filed a claim with the City to cover the cost of the damage, but the City denied it, sending him a response which claimed: "Texas state law provides immunity from liability for property damage to local governments that engage in law enforcement and public safety functions, such as the Austin Police Department carried out in this case."

Since then, the Institute for Justice has jumped in on Shield's behalf, writing a letter letter on his behalf claiming that the City's rationale "is simply incorrect."

The letter asks the City to fairly compensate the shield's.

"We will go for the City again. I consider them fully responsible for the whole thing," said Shield.

Shield said he and his wife have not received a response from the City about the letter written by the Institute for Justice. He said may have look at further action.

“I feel like it’s going to have to take litigation because the city does not seem inclined to do anything," said Shield.

KVUE reached out to the City of Austin and APD for comment. A spokesperson directed KVUE to an APD spokesperson, where they provided the following statement:

“The Austin Police Department is continuing its investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting that occurred on Channel Island Dr. Due to the ongoing investigation we are limited with the responses we can provide. However, we can say that when our agency is called out to a scene, the safety of our officers and community are our primary focus. We realize that those involved and our community have questions and we want to provide answers and understanding. Due to the ongoing investigation and the need to protect its integrity, we are not able to provide additional details beyond those publicly shared through the Critical Incident Briefing material.”

