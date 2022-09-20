Alex Jones calls judge in Sandy Hook defamation trial a 'tyrant'

Jones walked into Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday and a few minutes later, walked back out. He told FOX61 he was not testifying yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones was not quiet regarding what he thinks about his defamation trial before entering court on Tuesday, though he says he is not testifying until next week.

Outside Waterbury Superior Court, Jones said the judicial system is under attack and the judge is forcing him to say he is guilty, though he said he is innocent.

"She’s ordered me to not say I’m not innocent and ordered me to say I have not profited from Sandy Hook, that’s ordering me to perjure myself. I will not perjure myself under the orders of a judge. This has not been done before in U.S. history," said Jones.

BREAKING: Alex Jones enters the court room for the first time since his trial began last week. He says he was forced to say he’s guilty and says the judicial system is under attack. More on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/69xullJFZc — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) September 20, 2022

He said he was told to be in court to testify on Tuesday, but left the courthouse after a few minutes, saying he was told to be here next week, instead.

Tuesday was Jones' first appearance in Connecticut since his trial began last week in which a jury must decide how much he has to pay several of the families of the Sandy Hook victims for calling the shooting a hoax and the families "actors."

Jones said he was wrong about the shooting and that he has apologized hundreds of times.

"It's a struggle session right out of Communist China or South Africa. This is serious Tierney. Regardless of what you think about me or how the media has twisted what I have said over the years, I have apologized for the past things I said that hurt people's feelings. But, I wasn’t the first person to question Sandy Hook and I apologized years ago," said Jones before entering the courthouse.

Jones said he was wrong about Sandy Hook, but that he questioned the shooting.

"They simply are not coming now for the second amendment but the first amendment, this is a travesty of justice and this judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I’m guilty and she says that I’m a liar. None of that is true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose. I questioned it," said Jones.

When asked about what he would say to the victim's families, he said he was not the shooter that entered the school.

"I say to them that I did not murder your children and you’ve got lawyers using them now to go after the first amendment," said Jones.



FOX61 News asked Jones if he is staying in the state since he said he was not testifying today.

"I’m obviously going to have to sit here until the trial is over because they keep jerking me around and that’s fine it’s just that I’m here to testify and tell the truth," said Jones.

The prosecution is aiming to prove that Jones profited off his Sandy Hook lies with a growing audience and advertisers in addition to supplement sales.



"I did not pre-meditatively create the story to make money. It’s hurt me over the last 10 years, I had employees quit and stuff over 10 years ago or eight years ago questioning it for a few years, so I’m not the Sandy Hook guy," said Jones.

The trial is expected to last around four weeks. It's unclear when Jones will take the stand.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.