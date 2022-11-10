Still no verdict as jury in Alex Jones trial continues deliberations

Beginning last Thursday, deliberations happened for less than an hour as the day was mostly packed with closing statements from both sides.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Jurors continued to deliberate Tuesday in the Alex Jones defamation trial.

Before noon, the jury had another question for the court, questioning a line on page 17 of their jury charge document.

It reads, “You must attempt to put each plaintiff in the same position as far as money could do it, that they would have been in had the defendant not engaged in the wrongful conduct.”

The families' lawyers told the judge that language is historic language and may not be helpful to the jury in this case, saying the language is more of a formality for other cases rather than directed to this case.

The families' lawyers said that line is not applicable to this case, telling the jury they should focus on defamation and emotional distress damages as stated in the charge.

Alex Jones's attorney Norm Pattis objected to the language the families' lawyers used in their explanation note back to the jury.

Pattis said the language to the jury should read, “You are to consider the charge as a whole, not singling out particular words, phrases or sentences.”

The Judge and counsel decided to respond to the jury by ultimately saying to not focus on specific sentences in the jury charge. The court said they will continue to welcome questions from the jury.

The jury also asked to review Bill Sherlach's testimony. The judge said they will have it ready to play for them first thing Wednesday morning. The video testimony is one hour and eight minutes long.

Court was adjourned with no verdict.

---

The judge has called this jury "conscientious" several times, something that was demonstrated after their first full day of deliberations last week in Waterbury.

Beginning last Thursday, deliberations happened for less than an hour as the day was mostly packed with closing statements from the families' lawyers and Jones's lawyer, Norm Pattis.

On Friday, the jury returned with a request for a dry-erase easel, markers, an eraser and a copy of the jury charge, instructions needed to decide. The request took several hours due to the instructions being nearly 30 pages long.

They also asked to see a picture of David Wheeler and William Aldenberg. Wheeler is the father of Ben Wheeler and said he was the target of a conspiracy that he and Aldenberg were the same person. Aldenberg is an FBI agent who is also a plaintiff in the case.

In the end, the jury decided they did not need the request fulfilled after all.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Jim Bergenn, said it was a good sign that the jury is doing their due diligence.

"The fact that they’re asking means they really want to do it right and this is where you get into the real fights between the jurors," Bergenn said.

The jurors will be deciding whether or not Jones should pay punitive damages, which are limited to attorney's fees and costs, or if the families should also receive compensatory damages, which does not have a monetary cap.

The jurors will also award different amounts of money to each of the 15 plaintiffs in the case, deciding if each person gets the same amount or if certain families deserve more than others.

Jones was already found liable for calling the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax on his Infowars show.

A separate defamation trial over the summer ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting.

A third similar suit, out of Texas, is awaiting trial.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took away the lives of 20 students and six educators.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.