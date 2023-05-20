Allen Premium Outlets to remain closed for another week

The management company for the mall has said from the beginning the mall would remain closed until all of the funerals and memorial services are over.

ALLEN, Texas — On the two-week mark since the deadly mass shooting in Allen, the Allen Premium Outlets remains closed to the public.

According to the outlet's website, the shopping center will remain closed at least through Sunday, May 28.

Since the shooting, the only access to the mall has been for business owners and their employees. Business owners have been told that they can start accepting deliveries on Monday.

A security checkpoint set up at the north entrance near overflow parking has been the only open entrance. Arrivals have been screened for access by mall security. Every other entrance to the mall has been barricaded and closed.

Simon Properties, the management company for the mall, told WFAA from the beginning that the mall would remain closed at least until all of the funerals and memorial services are over.

What happened in the Allen outlet mall shooting?

On Saturday, May 6, a gunman killed eight people at the mall before he was shot dead by police.

All eight victims have been identified as people ranging in ages 3 to 37 years old.

The shooting suspect was identified by Texas DPS as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

The Allen Police Department confirmed that an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them. The department said that officer “neutralized” the shooter and called for emergency personnel.

