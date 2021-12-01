Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani honored with Silver Taps ceremony at Texas A&M

Silver Taps is held the first Tuesday of the month following a Texas A&M student’s death.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A memorial was held for Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani at Texas A&M University in College Station Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old student was honored with one of the school’s most-sacred traditions, Silver Taps. Silver Taps is held the first Tuesday of the month following a student’s death.

During the ceremony, all the lights on campus are turned off at 10:15 p.m. Hymns are played on the Albritton Bell Tower. At 10:30 p.m., the Ross Volunteer Company marches into the Academic Plaza and three volley shots are fired.

Buglers then play a special rendition of “Taps” in the student’s honor.

Jeffrey “Adam” Dorrow, a junior university studies in business major from New Braunfels who died July 28, was also honored in Tuesday night's ceremony.

Shahani was one of the 10 people who died during the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5. The Texas A&M senior died a few days after the concert from her injuries.

Bharti was expected to graduate soon with a degree in computer science.

The Aggie and first-generation American had never been to a concert before and went to see Travis Scott with her cousin Mohit Bellani and her younger sister Namrata. The sisters were holding hands, but they got separated when the surging crowd pushed them apart.