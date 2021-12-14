'It’s a decision of courage' | Honduran mother explains why she sent her kids across the border without her

Advocates say parents are being forced to make heartbreaking decisions because of U.S. immigration policies.

KENS 5's Anastasiya Bolten spoke to a Honduran mother who sent her three children across the border, her sister in the U.S. who took the children in, and organization that help detained migrant children.

Many parents face an impossible choice when they send their children to cross the Texas/Mexico border with human smugglers. Advocates say they are often forced to make that heartbreaking decision because of U.S. immigration policies.

Marlene : A mother's impossible decision

Sitting in what appears to be a small room in Reynosa, Mexico, Marlene cries, as she tells us what it’s like to live without her three children and not know when she will see them again, after the family made a decision to send a 14, 11 and a 10 year-old across the Mexican border into the U.S. with a smuggler.

“It’s a decision of courage, you could say,” she said. “It was a decision we took with lots of courage, to look for a better future.”

“I feel empty, alone, they’re my kids. I love them and miss them, I miss them every day,” she said.

Sending Angely, Mariel and Dilan across the Rio Grande on a raft was not Marlene’s first choice.

She’s from Honduras. For her safety, only her first name is being used in this story.

Marlene told KENS 5, she, her husband and the three kids first crossed into the U.S. all together and looked for Border Patrol, to ask for asylum.

“We went into the detention center. We were there around three hours,” Marlene said. “Then they called us by name, we got in a line and got us in a bus. They took us to the bridge here in Reynosa. We didn’t know where we were going, they didn’t give any explanation.”

In Reynosa, the family found a migrant camp, filled with people just like them who were expelled from the United States.