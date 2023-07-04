Three migrants dead, 15 in serious condition after being found trapped inside train cars

DEL RIO, Texas — Custom and Border Protection agents in Del Rio rescued 24 people trapped inside multiple train cars after one of the migrants called for help.
Three of those migrants later died and 15 of them were in serious condition, in need of medical attention when agents arrived.
This incident follows similar situations in March where migrants died inside train cars in Knippa and Eagle Pass.
READ MORE: Suspect arrested after two migrants found dead on train tells investigators he's a victim of human trafficking himself
Homeland Security is investigating.
See the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector's original Facebook post surrounding this incident here.