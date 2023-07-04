Three migrants dead, 15 in serious condition after being found trapped inside train cars

This incident follows similar situations in March where migrants died inside train cars in Knippa and Eagle Pass.

DEL RIO, Texas — Custom and Border Protection agents in Del Rio rescued 24 people trapped inside multiple train cars after one of the migrants called for help.

Three of those migrants later died and 15 of them were in serious condition, in need of medical attention when agents arrived.

This incident follows similar situations in March where migrants died inside train cars in Knippa and Eagle Pass.

Homeland Security is investigating.

See the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector's original Facebook post surrounding this incident here.