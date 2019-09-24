Editor's note: This story will be updated each day of the trial to detail who has testified and key points from testimony.

A Texas Ranger will continue testifying Wednesday about his investigation of the shooting by a Dallas police officer of an unarmed man inside his own apartment.

The Texas Rangers took over the investigation from the Dallas Police Department at the request of Dallas police Chief Renee Hall.

Amber Guyger, 31, was off duty but still in uniform when she mistakenly went to 26-year-old Botham Jean's apartment Sept. 6, 2018, at the South Side Flats. He lived on the fourth floor, and her apartment was directly below his.

The door was defective and not properly latched. Jean had not locked it when he returned home less than 30 minutes before Guyger walked in. She told investigators she shot Jean believing he was an intruder.

Her keys were still in the door when officers arrived.

Jurors heard on Tuesday the 911 call Guyger made moments after the shooting.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors presented their opening statements Monday, laying out what they expect jurors to hear over the course of the trial, which is expected to last up to two weeks.

Prosecutors said Guyger missed several cues that she was going the wrong direction and walking into the wrong apartment in the minutes before she killed Jean.

Defense attorneys said the hallways looked the same and Guyger reasonably believed she was walking into her own home when she encountered the man inside. Defense attorney Robert Rogers said Guyger shot him in self-defense.

Texas Ranger David Armstrong started testifying Tuesday afternoon and will be on the witness stand Wednesday morning when testimony resumes.

Amber Guyger arrives in court Wednesday for the third day of her murder trial.

Day 2 testimony:

More than a dozen witnesses were called to testify during the second day of the trial. Jurors listened to the 911 call made by Guyger after the shooting. They also watched body-camera footage showing responding officers attempting to save Jean.

Guyger was outside Jean's apartment when the first officers arrived. She was seen on her phone at several points after the shooting.

Cellphone records admitted into evidence during the first day of the trial show that Guyger sent two text messages to her partner while she was on the phone with 911.

Jean was lying on his living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest while Guyger walked in and out of the apartment after the shooting.

Karla Rivera is a 911 call taker with the Dallas Police Department. Jurors heard Guyger's 911 call while Rivera was on the witness stand. Two of Jean's family members left while the call was played, and his parents kept their heads down.

Sgt. Stephen Williams oversees the body camera and dash-camera management at the Dallas Police Department. He said Guyger checked out her body camera that day at 7:47 a.m. and checked it back in at 9:26 p.m.

Officer Michael Lee was one of the first responding officers in Jean's apartment. His body-camera footage was played for jurors. The footage showed officers struggling to get inside the apartment building without a code and eventually making their way to the fourth floor. Guyger runs up to the officers and starts to explain what happened. She shows them into the apartment. Lee tells her to go outside. His partner immediately starts performing CPR on Jean. "Come on chief," Lee says to Jean. His partner shouts, "Tell them to get here fast" of the paramedics. Lee tells him to keep performing CPR. Both officers keep encouraging Jean to "come on" and to talk to them. The footage shows other officers arriving and moving around to find bandages to apply pressure to Jean's wounds.

Officer Torey Dugas was another responding officer at Jean's apartment. His body-camera footage captures more officers trying to get into the apartment building. One officer says, "You said Guyger, right? That was my classmate." Someone else mentions she shot someone. Prosecutor Jason Hermus uses still images from the body camera footage to show where Guyger was parked on the fourth floor and how the vantage point shows the skyline and the roof of the apartments, which would be different from where she normally parks on the third floor.

Sgt. Breanna Valentine told Guyger to go downstairs away from Jean's apartment. When Valentine drove up in her squad car to meet Guyger downstairs, she was surrounded by friends, who appeared to be officers. Valentine told Guyger to sit in the squad car. The dash-camera, which also records inside the vehicle, was on. Valentine turned the camera off after another sergeant told her to. That supervisor is the president of the Dallas Police Association.

Det. Eddie Ibarra testified that Guyger's blood was drawn at 3 a.m. Sept. 7, 2018. She tested negative for drugs and alcohol. He also seized Guyger's uniform for forensic testing.

Det. Dale Richardson testified that Guyger's keys were found still hanging from Jean's door lock. Richardson and Ibarra recorded a video showing how the keys work. When Guyger's key is put into the lock, a light turns red. When Jean's key is put into the lock, the light turns green and there's a whirring sound.

Paramedic John Fairleigh said Jean was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse when paramedics arrived.

Hollie Gilbralter was the regional manager for the ownership of South Side Flats at the time of the shooting. She testified that Jean had lived at the complex for more than a year. Guyger signed her lease July 13, 2018. Their units had the exact same layout.

Joshua Brown lived across the hall from Jean. The men met earlier in the day on Sept. 6, 2018, after an apartment manager knocked on Brown's door and told him about a noise complaint. Later that night, Brown was returning home when he heard loud voices as he walked down the hall. He said it sounded like "two people meeting each other by surprise" but couldn't make out what the voices were saying. After the shouting, he heard gunshots. Brown choked up on the witness stand and took a break after testifying about hearing Jean singing every morning across the hall.

Ron Jones also lived at the South Side Flats. He noticed a white truck driving in the parking garage "going fast around the corner." He saw the truck park and a female officer get out. He had gotten into his apartment and was looking for food when he heard gunshots and then a female voice say "someone in my apartment."

Bharath Madamanchi also heard gunshots at the South Side Flats. He said he didn't hear any loud voices or verbal commands before the shooting.

David Armstrong, a Texas Ranger, started testifying Tuesday afternoon but was still on the stand when court recessed for the day. His investigation into the shooting found that 23 percent of the third- and fourth-floor residents of the apartment building had gone to the wrong floor at some point. He also testified that Jean had returned to the apartments about 20 minutes before Guyger.

Day 1 testimony:

Though testimony was scheduled to begin Monday morning, the trial was delayed several hours while defense attorneys called for a mistrial because Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot had given an interview despite a gag order in the case.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp denied the motion for a mistrial after individually questioning each juror about whether they had watched or seen the interview or heard any other news coverage of the case.

The jury and four alternates are sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Before opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over whether cell phone records could be admitted showing Guyger had been sending flirtatious and sexual messages to her partner in the hours before the shooting on Sept. 6, 2018.

The records and messages were admitted before opening statements.

Alyssa Findley, Botham Jean's sister, testified that her brother was excited for his upcoming birthday when she had spoken to him before his death. She said he had recently had a wisdom tooth removed and had finally been cleared to eat ice cream. He was eating ice cream when Guyger entered his apartment. Findley said her brother smoked marijuana to counteract his ADHD. His apartment likely smelled like marijuana when Guyger entered.

Sgt. Robert Watson was Guyger's supervisor on the southeast crime response team. He described the team's work, which largely included arresting suspects. The group was assisting the SWAT team the day of Jean's death. Watson also explained the Dallas Police Department procedures for responding to burglary calls and barricaded persons. He said the department's general orders require officers call for backup.

Officer Martin Rivera was Guyger's partner. They had also been involved in an intimate relationship in the past. Rivera said he was no longer in a sexual relationship with Guyger. Their text and call history was entered into evidence showing they had been flirting and sending sexually-explicit messages throughout the day. Guyger was on the phone with Rivera for more than 16 minutes on her way home. It was 3 minutes and 44 seconds between the end of her call with Rivera and the beginning of the 911 call when Guyger reported she had shot Jean. Guyger also texted Rivera twice while she was on the phone with 911.

