Cedric Marks motion for new trial denied by Bell County judge

Two months ago, Marks was given the death penalty for murdering Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Cedric Marks' appeal efforts have come up short as a Bell County judge denied his motion for a new trial on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Earlier this year, Marks was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his former girlfriend Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin back in 2019. In June, Marks was given the death penalty for the murders.

One of the victims moms confirmed the appeal denial to 6 News. The families of Scott and Swearingin are determined to make something good come out of this tremendous loss.

In order to do that, they have created Priceless Beginnings which is an organization aimed at helping victims of domestic violence escape their situations.

Priceless Beginnings is holding its annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.

Registration is already open. To view more, visit here.