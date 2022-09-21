Alex Jones continues criticism of trial on courthouse steps, announces update in bankruptcy

Jones addressed the media Wednesday afternoon with that announcement outside the Waterbury courthouse.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones doubled down on his claims that the defamation trial in Connecticut is attacking his freedom of speech.

Jones was speaking to the media outside of Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, where a defamation trial is underway regarding his claims that the Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax.

Listen to his full remarks here:

"I have apologized for six years for anything I did wrong questioning Sandy Hook," Jones said.

FOX61's Lindsey Kane asked Jones who the victims are: the families or himself?

He said that the families are now victims of lawyers trying to take away the second amendment and that Jones was being misrepresented and being used as a "straw man."

Jones then criticized the mainstream media for what he believes is the press covering him in a bad light.

"Most of the time, I refuse interviews with the media. Local media I found better than national media," Jones explained when asked why he is holding the press conference.

Jones started off with a statement regarding Texas judge’s orders yesterday in his bankruptcy case. He then went on to say he has apologized about Sandy Hooks in the past before taking questions. — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) September 21, 2022

Hecklers shouted as Jones continued speaking.

"He's trying to shut down our free speech, don't engage," Jones said of the heckler.

Jones continues, addressing notable current events and his theories behind them.

"I am not the ultimate villain," Jones said in reference to the Purdue pharma settlement. "I'm not perfect, but I am not premeditatively a bad person, I mean well."

During his remarks, Jones also announced an update on Free Speech Systems' bankruptcy.

A judge barred a restructuring executive and an attorney from working in the bankruptcy case, according to Reuters.

Jones said his company will continue the process with the guidelines of a subchapter 5 trustee.

Last month, a separate defamation trial ordered him to pay nearly $50 million to the Lewis family, who lost their son Jesse in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

In this Connecticut case, the families of eight victims and an FBI agent that responded to the shooting filed for damages against Jones, saying his claims saying Sandy Hook was stage have turned them into targets.

There is a third related case that is awaiting trial.

Jones has already been vocal on what he thinks of this trial on his show—calling the judge a "puppet" and calling the trial "kookooland." He risks being held in contempt.

Jones is expected to testify in the Connecticut trial Thursday, but the judge said before that happens, she is talking to him before the jury gets in.

