Remembering the Branch Davidian Siege, press conference features survivor

WACO, Texas — Branch Davidian survivor David Thibodeau will be holding a news conference on Wednesday, April 19, at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History, to talk about the deadly 1993 siege.
There at 10 a.m., Thibodeau and four speakers will discuss the 1993 events that happened in Mount Carmel, which resulted in the deaths of four Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and nearly 80 Branch Davidians, including at least 20 children.
They will also talk about the interactions of the agents, media and Branch Davidians during the conflict and how it could have been peacefully resolved.
6 News plans to live stream the news conference, which you can watch on kcentv.com, the KCEN 6 News mobile app available for iPhone and Androids, the 6 News YouTube page and on the 6+ app that's available for Roku and Firestick.
Read more:
Watch more: