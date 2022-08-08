Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting

"It felt like Christmas to me. I say Christmas in July, actually. That was gifts," one of the elders given with groceries said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted.

La Tonya Floyd is from Texas and after hearing about the mass shooting at Tops she knew she wanted to do something.

She sent a full box of groceries to a random house in East Buffalo near the grocery store, telling the family to reach back out if they still needed help with groceries or if they knew someone who did.

A month later, her number got passed around in the neighborhood and she was able to help 80 families, sending them free groceries all while sitting at her home thousands of miles away.

It was all done with just a few phone calls and placing an order online, which she said she was more than happy to do.

"We are one human family and I think we really need to think about that more and if we did that no one would ever be in need of anything because you will always have someone who is there for you," Floyd said.

"It felt like Christmas to me. I say Christmas in July, actually. That was gifts," Kathleen Williams, one of the elders given groceries said.