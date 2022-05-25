Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott press conference on Uvalde school shooting, demands change

Democratic gubernatorial candidate was escorted from the room after a heated exchange while Republican Texas leadership addressed statewide response to the shooting

UVALDE, Texas — A Wednesday press conference from Texas Republican leadership about the statewide response to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was interrupted as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke got into a heated exchange with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan and more about a lack of legislative activity to prevent such tragedies.

Some 15 minutes into the conference that started shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time, O'Rourke approached the stage in the Uvalde auditorium where it was being held to question Abbott's commitment to enacting change.

O'Rourke was promptly asked to leave and escorted from the venue as those on stage berated him for what they deemed inappropriate behavior and decorum.

Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary saw at least 22 people killed.

It was not entirely clear what Abbott said in the auditorium. The outburst came shortly after Abbott spoke to the importance of mental health evaluations and treatment in the wake of such events.

Upon being escorted from the premises, O'Rourke addressed a gaggle of media that awaited him.

"He's refused to support a ban on AR-15s and AK-47s," O'Rourke repeatedly told the press. "Why are we letting this happen in our country? Why are we letting this happen in this state? Year after year, we refuse to do something. I will do something... We could've stopped this if we stood up after Sante Fe and El Paso. We will stop the next one."

The press conference inside the auditorium is still going on at the time of this writing.