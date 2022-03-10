Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA

The position was created following the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas.

The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.

"Protecting Texas children and making our schools safer for all are top priorities, and John Scott is uniquely qualified to help lead our efforts ensuring their safety and security in Texas schools," Gov. Abbott said. "Chief Scott's wealth of experience in security and intelligence and exemplary service to our nation make him the perfect fit as the new chief of school safety and security. I look forward to working with Chief Scott as we continue increasing our strong collaboration and communication among state agencies to provide a safe and secure environment for every Texas student, parent, teacher and school faculty member."

Here's an overlook at Scott's resume:

Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District

Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force

Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the Protective Intelligence & Physical Protection Unit in Dallas

Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Secret Service Headquarters/Protective Operations Division in Washington, D.C.

Special Agent in the Vice Presidential Protective Division and Dignitary Protective Division in Washington, D.C., and in the Houston Field Office

U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University, where he was named a Distinguished Military Graduate.

"I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity," Scott said. "I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe.”

Abbott's office said Scott will report directly to TEA commissioner Mike Morath. He will also have a direct line to the governor's office.

"Both as commissioner of education and as a dad, I recognize our schools must be safe for students to learn and grow," Morath said. "TEA’s new chief of school safety and security, John Scott brings incredible security expertise to the role. We are grateful for Gov. Abbott's leadership on this critical issue."

