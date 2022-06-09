5 Texas DPS officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response

The five law enforcement officials have been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation.

UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have now been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24.

KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed the five officers were identified as part of a review that the DPS announced in July.

The Inspector General's Office will now help determine if any policy violations happened among that group, as well as any potential violations of training or disciplinary actions they could face.

Officials have not provided an immediate timeline on this investigation.

In addition, the DPS released a letter from July in which DPS officers were instructed that they should treat any person who fires a weapon at a school as an "active shooter until he is neutralized." That person can never be treated as a "barricaded subject."

During the tragedy, officers waited over an hour inside the hallways as the shooter was barricaded inside a classroom. In total, he killed 19 children and two teachers that day before officials broke into the classroom and killed him.

Tuesday's news comes as Uvalde CISD held its first day of classes, marking a delay as school administrators worked to update safety and security protocols.