Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD before first day of school

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, September 6, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class. It was a delayed return, following the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and devastated a community.
To show support for the return of Uvalde students and staff, several Houston-area school districts have posted on social media, asking their students and staff to wear maroon and white.
We've seen messages from Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Tomball ISD, Conroe ISD and more. If there are other school districts doing the same and not listed below, email the district's name to us at web@khou.com and we'll add them to the list.
It's something districts across the state are doing, as well.
