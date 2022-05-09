Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD before first day of school

Several districts in the Houston area are encouraging students and staff to wear maroon and white on Tuesday.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, September 6, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class. It was a delayed return, following the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and devastated a community.

To show support for the return of Uvalde students and staff, several Houston-area school districts have posted on social media, asking their students and staff to wear maroon and white.

We've seen messages from Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Tomball ISD, Conroe ISD and more. If there are other school districts doing the same and not listed below, email the district's name to us at web@khou.com and we'll add them to the list.

It's something districts across the state are doing, as well.

Houston ISD

Tuesday is the first day of school for Uvalde CISD. To show that we stand with the students, families, and staff as they return to class, please wear their school color maroon in solidarity. #UvaldeStrong Posted by Houston Independent School District on Monday, September 5, 2022

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD will join school districts throughout Texas to support, honor and encourage the students and staff in... Posted by Fort Bend ISD on Friday, September 2, 2022

Tomball ISD

Together, in @TomballISD, we will 'Stand with Uvalde' by wearing maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6, as these... Posted by Tomball ISD on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Cy Fair ISD

Tuesday, Sept. 6 is Uvalde CISD's first day of school. Consider wearing their school colors, maroon and white, on Tuesday to show that our hearts are with the Uvalde community. #UvaldeStrong Posted by Cypress-Fairbanks ISD on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Conroe ISD

Tuesday, September 6, is Uvalde ISD’s first day of school. We invite you to wear maroon tomorrow as an outward showing that the hearts of the Conroe ISD community are with the Uvalde community. 🤍#UvaldeStrong Posted by Conroe Independent School District on Monday, September 5, 2022

Deer Park ISD

Team Deer Park stands in support of our friends in Uvalde Schools. Employees and students are encouraged to wear maroon... Posted by Deer Park ISD on Monday, September 5, 2022

Spring ISD

As Uvalde CISD starts their new school year next week, wear maroon and white on Tuesday to show support for the Coyotes. #UvaldeStrong Posted by Spring ISD on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Clear Creek ISD

Clear Creek ISD will join school districts across the state to show our support of Uvalde CISD as they return back to... Posted by Clear Creek ISD on Friday, September 2, 2022

Alief ISD

Uvalde ISD has been heavy on everyone’s hearts. Their students and staff will return to school on Tuesday, September 6. ... Posted by Alief Independent School District on Friday, September 2, 2022

Alvin ISD

Alvin ISD students and staff are encouraged to wear maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 in support of Uvalde for their first day of the 2022-23 school year. Posted by Alvin Independent School District on Friday, September 2, 2022

Channelview ISD

Channelview ISD is asking all students and staff to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde (their district colors) as students are set to start their school year. #UvaldeStrong Posted by Channelview ISD on Sunday, September 4, 2022

Crosby ISD

Cougar Family, the Uvalde community will return to school on Tuesday, September 6th. Our hearts are with Uvalde CISD. Crosby ISD staff members and students are welcome to wear maroon and white to show support. #BetterTogether #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/rfJZ4G8Iw6 — Crosby ISD (@CrosbyISD) September 3, 2022

Dickinson ISD

Uvalde ISD students will have their first day of school on Tuesday, September 6. We encourage all Dickinson ISD students, staff, and the community to stand in support of Uvalde ISD by wearing their colors of maroon and white on this day. pic.twitter.com/4Ez0FXVAsp — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) September 2, 2022

Friendswood ISD

Please join FISD and school districts across Texas in wearing maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 to show support to Uvalde ISD as they return for their first day of school. pic.twitter.com/6sLG8MA6Hq — Friendswood ISD (@friendswoodisd) September 2, 2022