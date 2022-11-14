More than $22 million to be distributed to applicants impacted by Uvalde school shooting

The press release says that they determined how to distribute the money through the Local Steering Committee.

UVALDE, Texas — The National Compassion Fund announced on Monday that more than $22 million will be distributed to 448 applicants impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.

The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund was comprised of seven organizations collecting donations. Those organizations include: VictimsFirst, OneStar Foundation, Robb School Memorial Fund, San Antonio Area Foundation, Community Foundation of the TX Hill Country, Texas Bankers Association and TXN Bank.

The press release says that they determined how to distribute the money through the Local Steering Committee, that is comprised of trauma specialists, survivors of previous mass casualty events, health experts and other community leaders.

The Steering Committee hosted two public town halls over the summer in Uvalde to hear from community members on the distribution of funds and the application process.

"Not one dime was taken out of what we received for donations," said Jeff Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund. “I would hope that it is a reminder that they are not alone, that people all around the country and around the world were heartbroken and wanted to help them.”

Jesse Rizo has continued to advocate for change and accountability in honor of his niece Jackie Cazares and the 20 other Robb Elementary shooting victims. While Rizo acknowledged families appreciate the monetary support, he stressed it's never been about the money.

“Ultimately, nothing’s going to bring the children back.” Survivors are always going to be PTSD traumatized. They’re going to have live with that for the rest of their lives," Rizo said.

"Our community experienced significant loss and trauma on May 24th, but— together with people from around the country and around the globe — we came together with incredible acts of generosity and compassion," said Steering Committee Chair Mickey Gerdes.

The distribution plan will pay funds to 448 validated applicants who were traumatized, injured, or are surviving family members of the 21 people killed during the attack.

"Although these donations could never make the survivors whole, we are hopeful these donations provide the recipients with some comfort knowing that there are many people who wanted to give something to help them in whatever way possible," Gerdes said.

