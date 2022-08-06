Nearly 77% of Texas school employees don't want to be armed to confront shooter, survey says

The survey was conducted by the Texas American Federation of Teachers, which examined the responses of 5,100 Texas teachers, school employees and more.

TEXAS, USA — Thousands of Texans were recently surveyed about school safety in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.

The survey was conducted by the Texas American Federation of Teachers, which examined the responses of 5,100 Texas teachers, school employees, parents and community members.

Of the respondents who are school employees, 77% said they do not want to be armed or expected to intercept a gunman, and 42% say the Uvalde shooting may affect their decision to return to work.

Nearly 96% of those surveyed want to increase education funding to protect schools, which includes mental health resources, building updates and more.

Other items with a heavy support response:

87% support comprehensive background checks for purchasers from all gun sellers

87% want red flag warnings

85% support raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21

75% want a ban on assault weapons

73% want to beef up secure storage laws

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a team will conduct a critical incident review of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Garland said the goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses, identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for active shooter events.

The attorney general stressed that this is not a criminal investigation.

Garland said the review will be handled by the department's Office of Community Oriented Police Services, or COPS Office.