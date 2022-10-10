Uvalde CISD accepts superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement

Hal Harrell said it was a decision that wasn't taken lightly, but a decision he made all on his own.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD school board accepted superintendent Hal Harrell's resignation Monday and said it will begin its search for his replacement.

This comes after Harrell announced his retirement on his wife's Facebook Monday, saying it was a decision that wasn't taken lightly, but a decision he made all on his own.

Harrell has faced a lot of backlash and scrutiny from parents following the Robb Elementary School shooting, but Monday he received a different wave of emotions.

Dozens of parents and community members stood outside the building where the Uvalde CISD board meeting took place to show support for the 4-year tenure superintendent.

"This is extremely overwhelming," said Harrell to his supporters. "I can not begin to tell you what this means and hopefully in the past, my past, I've done a little something for each one of y'all to get us to this point. When I walk away from here, I'm going to walk away with all the good memories. All the good things, all the champions we raised and grew from our community."

The @Uvalde_CISD superintendent thanks the community for the support they have showed him today. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Bo6xZtxxlv — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) October 10, 2022

Harrell has been the Uvalde CISD superintendent since 2018 and with the district for 30 years. In his three decades with the district, he served as teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.

He even graduated from the district.

Though many people will miss his leadership, there are others who wish the same outpouring of support would be shown to the 21 students and teachers whose lives were taken.

It’s a packed house at the @Uvalde_CISD meeting… Dozens of people are outside and some have started to argue outside the meeting. Some of these family members are upset and want this outpouring of support for the 21 kids that were lost. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/XWysenE7Dv — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) October 10, 2022

Harrell's retirement announcement comes just days after the district suspended its entire police force pending the outcomes of an operational review by the Texas Police Chief’s Association and an outside investigation by a company called JPPI.

During a school board meeting Monday, Uvalde CISD decided not to take any action on any possible terminations of its police department or any other personnel.

KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz is following this story and will have updates on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.