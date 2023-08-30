'Involved in a cover-up' | Uvalde mayor accuses DA of trying to block city's investigation into Robb mass shooting

In an open letter, the mayor accuses Mitchell of being involved in a "cover-up" regarding the investigation into the events of May 24, 2022.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is accusing Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell of blocking the city's investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

In an open letter, the mayor accuses Mitchell of being involved in a "cover-up" regarding the investigation into the events of May 24, 2022. It took law enforcement over an hour to breach the classroom from the moments a gunman entered and began shooting. The botched law enforcement response continues to be investigated by several agencies, and some police personnel in Uvalde no longer hold the positions they did on the day of the shooting.

The city took the step of hiring a third party to look into the Uvalde Police Department's actions just two months after the shooting. But, the mayor, says Mitchell has blocked the investigator throughout, saying "D.A. Mitchell has refused to provide the city with all the information Mr. Prado has requested, resulting in the City filing suit against her in her official capacity to obtain the necessary information for Mr. Prado to complete the City's administrative investigation."

That first lawsuit was dismissed when Mitchell promised to cooperate with the city. But the mayor said she failed to do so, and the city has now filed a second lawsuit.

The mayor also said it is his belief she is blocking the investigation due to her office's connection with the law enforcement response, saying: "We believe she is doing so, because her Chief Investigator, Shayne Gilland, was onsite on May 24 at Robb School and this taints her entire inquiry into any possible criminal conduct by law enforcement."

He concluded the letter by calling on her to resign and calling for the investigation to be completed.

See the full text of the letter below:

"I believe that Christina Mitchell, the District Attorney for the 38th Judicial District has been involved in a cover-up regarding the City's investigation into the Robb School tragedy.

The city hired Mr. Jesse Prado of JPPI on July 21, 2022, approximately two months after the shooting, to investigate the shooting regarding the actions of Uvalde Police Department personnel.

Since then, D.A. Mitchell has refused to provide the city with all the information Mr. Prado has requested, resulting in the City filing suit against her in her official capacity to obtain the necessary information for Mr. Prado to complete the City's administrative investigation.

The initial lawsuit was dismissed because the D.A. Mitchell promising to cooperate with the City and Mr. Prado in providing the specific information he advised the D.A. he needed.

She failed, once again, to keep her word. The city had to file suit a second time, because D.A. Mitchell continues to block the City's investigation.

We believe she is doing so, because her Chief Investigator, Shayne Gilland, was onsite on May 24 at Robb School and this taints her entire inquiry into any possible criminal conduct by law enforcement.

Christina Mitchell should resign immediately. Since day one, we have called for transparency from every agency that was there that day.