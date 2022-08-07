Uvalde mayor says he wants no video involving children released, refutes DA's claims to victim's families

In a statement, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin claims the district attorney is advising some families that he wants video involving the children to be released.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says he wants no videos of the Robb Elementary School massacre involving children to be released.

Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story.

In a statement, McLaughlin said he's been alerted by several of the victims' families that are being advised by District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee, that he's requesting video of the May 24 shooting involving the children to be made available.

"The District Attorney is not telling the truth," McLaughlin said in a statement. "I have stated before and continue to assert that I have never wanted any video or audio released involving the children."

Back in June, McLaughlin said that no bodycam video of the shooting would be released.

On Friday, State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary School shooting, sent out a letter asking that video from the hallway showing what happened that day be made public.

In a tweet, Rep. Burrows wrote, “Yesterday, I requested a video (no audio) be made available as part of our preliminary report to allow people to see for themselves. It contains no imagery of victims or footage of violence..."

Burrows reiterated that sentiment on Saturday after speaking with the mayor.

"We both want the hallway video showing the law enforcement response released," Burrows tweeted. "The portions from before the shooter enters the room and after the breach would be withheld. Hopefully, this clarification addresses concerns being raised."

He also posted the response he got from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The DPS wrote back saying they’d like to release the video, too, but that the DA instructed them not to release the video.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has also voiced his support for Burrows' request, saying the video would bring clarity to the public, the families of the victims and the survivors.

We’ve reached out to Burrows and the Uvalde County DA for a response but have yet to hear back.

McLaughlin's full statement on the DA can be read below:

"I have been advised by several victim's families that the District Attorney, Christina Mitchell-Busbee is advising some families that I, the Mayor, am requesting the release of video involving the children from the May 24 Robb School shooting.

"The District Attorney is not telling the truth.

"I have stated before and continue to assert that I have never wanted any video or audio released involving the children."

Burrows' full request to DPS can be read below:

"Dear Director Martin:

"The entire 77-minute 'hallway video' (up until the actual breaching of the classroom) from May 24th at the Robb Elementary School should be made public, and I want to make it part of the Texas House Committee's preliminary report. The Committee is, however, prohibited from releasing this video, without written permission, to anyone outside the Committee because of a Non-Disclosure Agreement I signed with the DPS on June 10, 2022. Pursuant to that Agreement, I am seeking for permission from DPS to release this video.

"I appreciate your immediate attention to this matter and look forward to your response."

DPS' full response to Burrows' request can be read below:

"Dear Chairman Burrows:

"We have received your request to include the 77-minute 'hallway video' in the report of the Texas House Committee investigating the Robb Elementary School shooting. We understand the video ends immediately prior to the actual breaching of the classroom. DPS believes that the video is likely to bring clarity to the public regarding the tragic events in Uvalde. The video does not contain images of children but is limited to the law enforcement response up to the moment of the breach. We do not believe its public release would harm our investigative efforts. In fact, releasing this video would assist us in providing as much transparency as possible to the public without interfering with the investigation in the manner that an immediate public release of all evidence would.

"However, we have communicated your request to Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee. She has objected to releasing the video and has instructed us not to do so. As the individual with authority to consider whether any criminal prosecution should result from the events in Uvalde, we are guided by her professional judgment regarding the potential impact of releasing the video."

Uvalde Mayor McLaughlin's full statement can be read below:

"The City of Uvalde overwhelmingly supports the release of all videos including State Representative Dustin Burrows' request to release to the public, the entire 77-minute hallway video from the May 24 Robb School shooting, up to the moment of the breach.