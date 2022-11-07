Uvalde school shooting: What the yet-unreleased surveillance video shows

During a public hearing Monday, Texas lawmakers could decide to play video from the hallway of Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas — KVUE has received varied reports that the Texas House special committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting could soon release hallway surveillance videos from the day of the massacre.

ABC News has reported that the 77-minute hallway video from May 24 could be released as early as Monday during the committee's latest hearing. However, as of Monday morning, it remains unclear whether the video will be played at the hearing.

Though the video has not yet been made public, Austin American-Statesman reporter and KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has viewed the video. Below is a breakdown of what the full video shows:

Initially, the video shows a truck crashing outside Robb Elementary School on May 24, and the 18-year-old gunman walking to the school building. The video then shows the gunman entering the school and walking down the hallway to a classroom, carrying a long gun.

Five seconds after the gunman turns the corner, the video shows a young boy come into the frame. The boy witnesses the first gunshots in the school before running away, presumably unharmed. The shooter did not appear to see the boy, based on the video.

The video then shows the gunman start shooting toward the classroom before walking in. Between gunfire, screams can be heard from the teachers and students inside the classroom.

The video shows the first armed law enforcement officers arrive in the school hallway three minutes after the gunman. The officers are seen running toward the classroom, but they take fire and end up back at the end of the hallway.

In the video, 13 rifles can be seen arriving in the hallway in the first 30 minutes of the incident. The first shield arrives in under 20 minutes. Dozens of law enforcement officers can be seen in the hallway, along with equipment.

No officers make entry into the classroom for more than 70 minutes.

