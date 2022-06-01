Texas Gov. Abbott asks legislative leadership to convene special committees after Uvalde school shooting

The governor said the committees should focus on topics including school safety, police training, mental health and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a week of calls from lawmakers and advocates to convene a special legislative session, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now asking legislative leadership to immediately convene special committees in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde on May 24.

In a letter sent to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan on June 1, the governor requested that both leaders convene special legislative committees to "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts and make recommendations to the Legislature and the Executive Branch."

Abbott said the committees' work should make it so that "meaningful action" can be made on school safety, police training, firearm safety, mental health and social media, among other things, to prevent future school shootings.

NEW: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the state’s legislative leadership to convene special committees to make recommendations on matters that include “school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.” pic.twitter.com/YU5l9boQQZ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 1, 2022

Abbott also noted that the Texas Rangers and the FBI continue to investigate the Uvalde shooting, as well as law enforcement officials' response to it. The governor said the details of those investigations will be provided to Patrick and Phelan as soon as they are available.

"I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support," Abbott wrote.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade and the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where the gunman had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.

On May 31, Abbott declared a state of disaster for the City of Uvalde.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter