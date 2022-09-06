UvaldeStrong: Texas teachers, students show love for Uvalde students on 1st day back in school since shooting

TEXAS, USA — More than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde CISD students and staff returned for the new school year.
Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.
While most school districts resumed class in middle to late August, Uvalde CISD delayed the first day until Sept. 6.
So, as these students returned to the classroom for the first time, teachers, students and communities all throughout Texas joined in on the #UvaldeStrong movement, donning their maroon and white colors to show their support.
Texas is behind you, Uvalde.
Here's some of the supporting messages and posts we could find on social media:
