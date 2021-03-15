Abbott to introduce legislation to “promote integrity in the election process”

HOUSTON, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced at a press conference on Monday he intends to introduce a bill that would look to improve election fairness and integrity.
The proposal is a response to the governor's concern over election security in previous campaign years.
The concerns are due in part to an increase of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election where the governor used Harris County's proposal of drive-in voting centers as an example. Harris, one of the most diverse counties in the state, intended to use the drive-in options to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.
Overall, the increase of mail-in ballots last year were due largely in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as stay at home measures and social distancing was encouraged and mandated.
Gov. Abbott is calling Texas House Bill 6 a nonpartisan issue and says that no matter a Texan's political affiliation, would benefit future voter security. The governor also cited former President Obama's work to prosecute a 2014 case where a local elections candidate reportedly offered cocaine in exchange for votes.
He was joined by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain, both who are Republicans. Sen. Bettencourt added voting in urban areas of the state are more accessible than to that of rural areas.
Texas has been in the middle of ongoing election reform and integrity efforts with Attorney General Ken Paxton suing four battleground states claiming they made unconstitutional changes to election laws. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $1 million dollar reward for anyone able to provide concrete evidence of election fraud. So far neither attempts have been successful.