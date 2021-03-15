Abbott to introduce legislation to “promote integrity in the election process”

The governor's announcement is in large part a response to Harris County's attempt to increase accessible voting options

HOUSTON, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced at a press conference on Monday he intends to introduce a bill that would look to improve election fairness and integrity.

The proposal is a response to the governor's concern over election security in previous campaign years.

The concerns are due in part to an increase of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election where the governor used Harris County's proposal of drive-in voting centers as an example. Harris, one of the most diverse counties in the state, intended to use the drive-in options to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Overall, the increase of mail-in ballots last year were due largely in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as stay at home measures and social distancing was encouraged and mandated.

Gov. Abbott is calling Texas House Bill 6 a nonpartisan issue and says that no matter a Texan's political affiliation, would benefit future voter security. The governor also cited former President Obama's work to prosecute a 2014 case where a local elections candidate reportedly offered cocaine in exchange for votes.

He was joined by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain, both who are Republicans. Sen. Bettencourt added voting in urban areas of the state are more accessible than to that of rural areas.

Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt filed 7 election integrity bills in the Texas Senate.



This legislation will take steps to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote & every ineligible voter is denied the ability to engage in voter fraud.



TX will have secure elections. https://t.co/9PTHUW3YRh — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 9, 2021