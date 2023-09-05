Driver's license appointments canceled after system outage, DPS says

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage to its driver license system, impacting all driver license services.
These services include renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card and obtaining a driver record.
All appointments between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday have been cancelled at driver license offices statewide, officials said. All appointments scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 5 were also cancelled and that impacted customers were contacted.
Officials say they are working to identify the issue, which they say is related to a driver license system update that took place over the weekend, and say they will fix the issue as quickly as possible.