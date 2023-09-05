Driver's license appointments canceled after system outage, DPS says

Appointments for Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and noon have been cancelled statewide, DPS officials said.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety is experiencing an outage to its driver license system, impacting all driver license services.

These services include renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card and obtaining a driver record.

All appointments between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday have been cancelled at driver license offices statewide, officials said. All appointments scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 5 were also cancelled and that impacted customers were contacted.