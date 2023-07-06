Homestead Exemptions and the Debate over Tax Reform in Texas

The two largely debated bills over tax reform are House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 which differ in several areas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas State Legislature ended on May 29 of this year. However, one topic that has still drawn a lot of attention is the debate over property taxes.

House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 have been two of the leading legislations discussed between Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and other members of the State Congress.

For months, Patrick has pushed for Senate Bill 1 to be considered a priority for Governor Abbott to sign. The bill would include a roughly 10 cent reduction in the tax rate for school districts. It would also include an increase in the amount offered for homestead exemptions.

Homestead exemptions allow property owners to do essentially is reduce the value of their primary residence in order to lower the amount they owe in property taxes.

Patrick's goal is to increase the amount provided for homestead exemptions to at least $100,000 for people. However, House Bill 1 does not include that addition to it's wording.

In the coming weeks, Governor Abbott will have to decide whether or not to include homestead exemptions in tax reform if either bill is to move forward at all.