Pandemic record: Texas reports 75,817 new COVID-19 cases in one day

With one in three Texans testing positive for COVID-19, the state health department said "COVID has never spread this fast in Texas."

TEXAS, USA — Texas set a new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 total new cases. The fast-spreading omicron variant is driving the surge, according to the state health department.

Texas has reported over 300,000 new COVID cases in just the last week alone, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.

That number, according to DSHS, is:

enough to fill Kyle Field or Darrell K Royal three times

nearly the entire population of Corpus Christi

1% of the entire population of Texas

There were 136 additional deaths reported and 531 additional patients hospitalized, bringing the total COVID-positive patients to 11,571 in the state, data shows.

131 children across the state are in the pediatric ICU, data shows.

Nueces County is in the highest risk level for COVID-19 community transmission, according to Nueces County dashboard.

Level 4: Extreme Risk is put into place when there is an uncontrollable spread of the virus or healthcare capacity is critical.

At this level, attending indoor and outdoor events, going to gyms, visiting bars or restaurants is not recommended for anyone, vaccinated or not.

On the vaccine front, the County is still hoping that everyone who can come in for a booster shot will do that. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said that doing so will lessen the effects that the virus has on the body.

"People asked me all the time if the vaccines are so good, everyone's getting Omicron? So the vaccines are very good as well as the booster at third dose, because it will help lessen the severity of your symptoms and the hospitalizations," Canales said.

Canales also gave 3News an update on the situation with hospital staffing. The County had asked the state for 95 nurses and respiratory therapists. The good news is that some of those workers are already here.

"We are at the same exact point that we don't like to be which is that we have diminished hospital capacity," Canales said. "This is where people have to understand we already have Over 60 state nurses and respiratory therapists working in our community to help us out."