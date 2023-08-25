Travis County judge temporarily blocks Texas bill that bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy for trans kids; Attorney general's office appeals

The appeal means the law is still set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Senate Bill 14, the controversial Texas bill that would prohibit trans youth from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote in a Friday injunction that SB 14 "interferes with Texas families’ private decisions," further elaborating that the ruling violates the rights of parents to make appropriate medical decisions for their children.

The Texas Legislature passed SB 14 during its regular session in May, and the law was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 2. The bill is one of many passed by the legislature that affected the state's LGBTQ+ community.

The legislation was challenged in July, with plaintiffs arguing that the bill violated the Texas Constitution as it stripped away parental rights to make decisions about their child’s health care, as well as discriminating against transgender youth by solely prohibiting them from access.

The Texas attorney general's office quickly appealed to the injunction on Friday, stating it will do "anything in its power to protect children from damaging “gender transition” interventions."

"This year, the Texas Legislature passed SB 14, a law that prohibits hospitals from administering experimental hormones or conducting mutilative “gender transition” surgical procedures on minors. These unproven medical interventions are emphatically pushed by some activists in the medical and psychiatric professions despite the lack of evidence demonstrating medical benefit, and even while growing evidence indicates harmful effects on children’s mental and physical welfare.

The OAG will continue to enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in its power to protect children from damaging “gender transition” interventions."

The appeal allows the law to still go into effect on Sept. 1, as it will be in the appeals process.