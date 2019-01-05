BRYAN, Texas — An upper level disturbance will bring a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning, and a second disturbance could bring more storms on Friday. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, and locally heavy rainfall could also create hazards. The weekend looks quieter, and maybe drier, ahead of yet another disturbance early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 72. Winds S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69. Winds S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 70% chance of shower and thunderstorms. High 80. Winds SE 10-15 mph.