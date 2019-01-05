BRYAN, Texas — An active weather pattern will continue for the Brazos Valley with a southwesterly flow aloft bringing upper level disturbances across the region.

The first disturbance could cause strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, and there is a slight risk of severe weather, primarily large hail and damaging winds.

A second disturbance will bring another shot at strong thunderstorms on Friday.

Here's the forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 72. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a 50% chance of shower and thunderstorms. High 85. Winds SE 10-15 mph.