BRYAN, Texas — An active weather pattern will continue for the Brazos Valley with a southwesterly flow aloft bringing upper level disturbances across the region. 

The first disturbance could cause strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, and there is a slight risk of severe weather, primarily large hail and damaging winds.   

A second disturbance will bring another shot at strong thunderstorms on Friday.

Post by FrenchWeather.

Here's the forecast: 

TONIGHT:   Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms.  Low 72.  Winds S 10-20 mph.  

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  High 86.  Winds S 10-20 mph.  

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Low 70.  Winds SE 10-15 mph. 

 THURSDAY:  Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a 50% chance of shower and thunderstorms.   High 85.  Winds SE 10-15 mph.