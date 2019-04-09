BRYAN, Texas — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and on Tuesday, the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention hosted one of many events to prevent what can often seem like a hidden problem.

Doug Vance, the coalition's president said his organization's main mission revolves around identification and prevention.

“If we know what to look for and know how to intervene, we can save our loved ones, or ourselves,” he said.

Doug Vance’s mission all started in June of 2018.

“I called a bunch of friends that I knew... we got together and I said ‘hey’ I want to put on a conference for suicide prevention because it’s on the rise, and it’s affecting people in this community... since 2000, suicide in America has increased 33 percent.”

It wasn’t just about the statistics for Vance, though.

“I worked in juvenile justice for many years I worked with kids for many years. But there were several suicides in 2016 and 17... in juvenile justice... around the state... and it was devastating... now most guys I never cried about anything my whole life, typical guy you might say… and then I remember I just started breaking down crying in front of my staff,” he said.

That, along with the high-profile suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, was the catalyst for Vance to identify an issue that can often seem hidden to many.

So he started the BVCOSP with several volunteers and various members of the community to say "No more," to suicide.

They hold conferences and events throughout the year, and Tuesday's gathering was an invitation to the community to listen to speakers and have an open discussion on suicide and healing.

“Every family, every person, every group every person every business, should have a suicide prevention plan,” Vance said.

And to him it’s as easy as reaching out.

“You don’t have to have a PhD in psychology to intervene and save somebody’s life... nobody has it together completely and sometimes life can get to any of us. Lets find our loved one our spouse our family or friend or coworker whoever and agree to stand by each other and help each other through difficult times.”

The BVCOSP hosts several events throughout the year.

Their next one is in October, and their conference is on November 6. You can keep up with them on their Facebook page.