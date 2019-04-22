COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 22-year-old cadet in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets passed away, due to injuries sustained in a car accident, Saturday, according to the Commandant of the Corps.

The student was identified by College Station Police as Cadet Nathan Matos of New Jersey.

In a Facebook post, Brigadier General Joe Ramirez confirmed that Matos was a senior History major in the College of Liberal Arts and served as Logistics Officer on the Corps Staff.

"As an Aggie, I hope the Matos family will take solace in knowing that Nathan will never be forgotten, and that the unique Aggie spirit of camaraderie that is such an integral part of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets will hold fast to support them in this very difficult time," said Gen. Ramirez in the same Facebook statement.

Police say Matos and a passenger, another 22-year-old TAMU student from Dallas, were stationary on Holleman Drive, waiting to turn onto Wellborn Road, when they were struck by a car that "left the roadway."

The 22-year-old passenger was still undergoing treatment for sustained injuries, as of a Sunday media release from CSPD.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to an area hospital and treated for unknown injuries.

CSPD investigators reconstructed the crash Saturday afternoon, shutting down large swaths of Wellborn and Holleman.

Both roads are among the most heavily traveled in town and known for significant traffic.

College Station Police and officials from Texas A&M are still looking into aspects of the crash.