BRYAN, Texas — School shopping can get pretty pricey, but from August 9th through the 11th, students and their parents are in luck, thanks to tax free weekend.

Qualifying clothes, shoes and supplies are tax free starting Friday and ending Sunday.

While that may seem all-encompassing, there are actually a few items that are not tax exempt like bobby pins, jewelry and headbands.

However, things like baby clothes, hats and sleepwear are tax exempt.

To see a full list of the items that are and are not tax exempt for the weekend, visit the state comptroller's website.

If you’re wondering where you can snag some great deals, stores like Target, Walmart and HEB have already put their weekly ads on paper and online.