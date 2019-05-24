COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Taya Kyle, Bestselling author and wife of 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle stopped by the George Bush Library's Annenberg Presidential Center to sign copies of her new book and speak on turning her fear into strength.

People gathered in the center's auditorium to hear Kyle tell her story of resilience and faith.

During her remarks, she spoke about her fears during her late husband's deployment.

"I was stressed to the hills and I started to feel sorry for myself sometimes honestly... little bit by little bit I got stronger. My endurance built up... I didn't enjoy that process, but what I do enjoy is the fact that I am so much stronger than I was then."

Kyle lives in Texas and travels around the country to tell her story.

She also serves as executive director of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.