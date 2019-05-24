COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics announced, Thursday night, that current Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Bjork will take the same position at A&M.

“I am so honored to accept this position and look forward to greeting coaches, staff and the entire 12th Man,” said Bjork in a statement released by Texas A&M Univeristy. “I remember visits to Kyle Field even before its massive renovation, being enthralled with the whole environment. I love leadership lessons, especially in military history; The Corps of Cadets – the “Keepers of the Spirit” – are also a wonderful draw to the university. I will always aspire to live up to the core values that the university holds dear, and to compete for and win championships.”

Texas A&M University released a statement confirming the news late Thursday night. KAGS first reported the pending announcement earlier Thursday evening.

The Dallas Morning News was the first to report Bjork's hiring, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ross Bjork to Aggieland,” said Texas A&M President Michael K. Young in a statement. “His outstanding reputation as a leader will be vital to the continued trajectory of our athletics program. His appreciation for higher education is evident in achieving the highest GPA and graduation rates on record during his tenure at Ole Miss. We look forward to formally introducing Ross in the coming days and also to welcoming his wife, Sonya, and sons, Paxton and Payton, to one of the most hospitable communities on earth. I also want to thank Coach R.C. Slocum, cherished by all Aggies, for stepping in during this time to lead the department. I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Bjork fills the position vacated by former A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodard in April. Woodward left to take the Athletic Director position at LSU.

He will be welcomed to College Station on June 3rd and begin work on July 8th, according to the University. Current interim Athletic Director R.C. Slocum will serve in his role until then.

Bjork has been with Ole Miss for six years. He was named Director of Athletics in 2012 and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics in 2016.