COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young's contract will not be renewed when it expires next April, according to a report in The Texas Tribune. Instead, Young will be appointed on an annual basis, like most other A&M System Presidents.

According to a letter, first obtained by the Tribune, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp explained that Young's contract would not be renewed but said the decision did not reflect a review of his performance.

The letter went on to say, according to the Tribune, that the decision was to keep Young's employment in line with similar positions in the A&M System.

Young has served as President of A&M since 2015. His contract currently guarantees him $1 million in annual salary.