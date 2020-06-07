Texas Workforce Commission overpaid $32 million to 46,000 unemployed workers. Now it wants that money back

Those with over-payments determined as unemployment fraud must repay the benefits plus a 15% penalty on the benefits received.

TEXAS, USA — Approximately 46,651 notices of over-payment from The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) issued 46,651 notices of over-payment of unemployment benefits to Texans, which totals more than $32 million since March 20, 2020, according to a spokesperson for TWC.

The more than 46,000 notices were a combination of mailed and online portal claims. On average, TWC overpaid about $700 per person, but those payments account for a little more than 1% of total claims filed.

TWC attributes errors caused by users, such as marking incorrect information on their unemployment claim, as the reason for a majority of the errors.

According to the organization, an over-payment is caused when TWC pays unemployment benefits that someone was not eligible to receive. State law requires TWC to recover all unemployment benefits over-payments, the organization told KVUE.

Not reporting earnings or reporting incorrect earnings when requesting benefit payments.

Correction of wage errors resulting in a lower benefit amount than initially determined because the wage history we used to establish your claim included errors or belonged to another individual.

Providing incorrect or false information about your job separation or work search when you applied for benefits or requested payment.

Having an appeals ruling reverse your eligibility after TWC paid you benefits.

Not participating in Reemployment Services or other job assistance programs with Workforce Solutions when required.

Not registering with WorkInTexas.com or with your local One-Stop Career Center if residing outside of Texas.

Committing fraud.

Those with over-payments due to error by the TWC will not have to pay the money back, according to a TWC spokesperson. That spokesperson indicated that is not usually the case--less than 1% of errors historically fall on TWC, he claimed.

However, if someone is determined to have an over-payment, TWC said it will mail them a Determination on Payment of Unemployment Benefits letter explaining the reason for his or her over-payment, what weeks were overpaid and the amount of money he or she must repay.

TWC said that within 30 days of the date it determines someone had an over-payment, the organization mails a Statement of Overpaid Unemployment Benefit Account – i.e. a billing statement – with instructions on how to repay the over-payment. TWC added that approximately 30 days later, it will mail a second billing statement with a repayment schedule, unless the case is being prosecuted.

TWC told KVUE that over-payment notices may be paid back with a payment plan due to COVID-19, and repayment is not necessary in order to continue to receive future unemployment benefits.

TWC said it is important to promptly repay an over-payment because:

The over-payment stays on your claim record until you repay it in full. If you apply for benefits, TWC will apply each eligible payment toward reducing your over-payment until the over-payment is repaid. The Texas State Comptroller can recover your over-payment by withholding certain payments to you. That means the state cannot pay you lottery winnings, unclaimed property, unemployment benefits, or state job-related expenses, except for wages, until you repay the over-payment in full. Some state funding for college students cannot be released until you repay the over-payment in full. TWC can take legal action against you to recover the money.

According to the TWC, if the organization determines that the over-payment is unemployment fraud, he or she must repay the benefits they were not eligible for with an additional 15% penalty on the benefits he or she incorrectly received. For more information, see TWC's Unemployment Benefits Fraud page.