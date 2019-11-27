COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Congressman Bill Flores has served in his office since 2011 and is invited to every naturalization ceremony in Brazos County.

He's attended at least a dozen, and in his opinion, “We don’t realize what we have because we’re american citizens. We were born into it and we don’t understand the responsibilities of being an american. We don’t understand how better it is to be an american versus where some of these folks came from.”

He’s said before, attending naturalization ceremonies is his favorite part of the job.

His feelings haven’t changed since saying that, because to Congressman Flores each naturalization he attends is a gift.

“Because these brand new American appreciate what it’s like to be an american. And it’s amazing. Some of them are stories about poverty and hardship and they come here to start all over again,” he said.

After all these years witnessing the birth of new Americans, among all the hard work and inspirational stories, the congressman’s sights have turned to the natural born citizens too.

“One of the things that is wish we could do is have natural born citizens go through a process to understand what it means to be an american. What our constitution means, what the rights and responsibilities are of Americans,” said Representative Flores.

“So all of these people have their own stories about why they wanted to become American they know more about the responsibilities of being a citizen, because often times, that was not a privilege they had in the country that they came from.”

And to congressman Flores, that’s what makes the formality of a ceremony such an important part of the whole journey.