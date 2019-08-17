BRYAN, Texas — Three men have been arrested in connection to a shooting and attempted home invasion in College Station.

Cody Briscoe, 17, of Bryan, Jamal Zeno, 19, of College Station, and Jatorious Ginn, 18, of College Station are charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Briscoe is also charged with theft of a firearm.

Police were called to the 2100 Block of Southwood Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday.

A woman said two of the men, later identified as Zeno and Briscoe, tried to kick in her door while Ginn waited in the parking lot of the apartment complex as a lookout, police said.

The men then tried to break into a vehicle parked out front, the woman said.

The woman's son then tried to confront the suspects and that's when the men opened fire, hitting the building and a car in the parking lot, police said.

Witnesses at the scene said the men then ran towards a wooded area near Harvey Mitchell Parkway, but police were able to capture them a short time later.

After searching the path the suspects took from the apartment complex, police said they found two handguns.

No one was hurt by the gunfire and police said more charges against the men are possible.