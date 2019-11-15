SAN ANTONIO — Emergency crews are responding after two planes crashed at the San Antonio International Airport Friday afternoon.

Officials say one plane may have clipped a parked plane during taxi and no injuries reported at this time. Officials also say they are responding to a possible fuel leak.

There appears to be some delays to departures and arrivals at the airport. Click here for the departures and arrivals board.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

