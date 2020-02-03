It finally happened. After 15 days of construction setbacks and demolition efforts to take down one very resilient elevator shaft, the crumbling building residents dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" came tumbling down at 3:18 p.m. Monday.

Watch our YouTube livestream here to see the minute it came down:

