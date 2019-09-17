BRYAN, Texas — Unbound, a multi-national organization fighting human trafficking will be starting a new initiative in Bryan-College station, thanks to a $200,000 grant from Governor Gregg Abbott's office.

Their "Keeping Students Safe" project will provide human trafficking prevention, education and training to people across Texas.

The grant money for it will be used at the four local unbound chapters, and given their mission, it's safe to say it'll go to good use.

"It really does focus on creating prevention awareness on students , personnel, educators, parents and caretakers on how to be aware of human trafficking... the funding and the receiving of this grant is a huge deal to us. because it really allows us to go beyond our Brazos County into our surrounding counties across the state of Texas."

Unbound's next scheduled event., "Not in My City," Is on October 19th, and you can find more about it on their website.