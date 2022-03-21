Netflix is testing a feature that charges a fee for password sharing, but it’s only happening in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru — not in the United States.

Netflix has more than 221 million subscribers worldwide. That’s more than any other streaming platform, including Disney+ and HBO Max.

Reed Hastings, Netflix’s co-founder and CEO, has long acknowledged that many more people than its 221 million subscribers actually view the streaming service’s content because of password sharing. In fact, two studies published during the coronavirus pandemic estimated almost a third of Netflix subscribers let people who live outside of their household use their account.

Recent headlines are warning people that Netflix will start cracking down on password sharing by requiring more password prompts and charging extra fees for additional users – and some subscribers based in the United States (here, here, and here) are voicing their concerns on social media.

THE QUESTION

Is Netflix testing ways to crack down on password sharing in the United States?

THE SOURCES

Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix

Netflix spokesperson

Independent check of Netflix user logins in the United States

THE ANSWER

No, Netflix is not testing ways to crack down on password sharing in the United States. This is only happening in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru right now.

WHAT WE FOUND

The controversy surrounding the password-sharing crackdown originated after Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, published a news release titled “Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household” on the streaming service’s website on March 16.

In the news release, Long explains that Netflix will begin testing two new features that charge subscribers to share their accounts.

In the first new feature, standard and premium plan Netflix subscribers will be able to add “sub accounts” for up to two people they do not live with for around $3 per member. In the second new feature, Netflix subscribers with basic, standard, and premium plans can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information either to a new account or a “sub account.”

Long makes it clear in the news release that Netflix is testing these features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru — not the United States.

“We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world,” Long wrote.

A Netflix spokesperson also told VERIFY that these tests would not be taking place in the U.S.

“We really want to see what learnings we can get from testing this in Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica first before we even consider going anywhere else, but we can affirmatively say that no, the U.S. is not in the plan,” the spokesperson said.