There is a Capri Sun recall, but only for its wild cherry flavor

More than 5,000 boxes of wild cherry Capri Sun drinks were recalled for possible contamination of a cleaning solution.

In mid-August, news outlets began to run stories about a potential recall for Capri Sun juice drinks. These stories said the drinks were recalled because a cleaning solution had contaminated the beverages.

Many people went online to find more information as “Capri Sun recall” surged to the top of the most trending searches in the United States.

THE QUESTION

Is there a Capri Sun recall?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a Capri Sun recall, but only for the drink’s wild cherry flavor. Other Capri Sun flavors are unaffected by the recall.

WHAT WE FOUND

On Aug. 12, Kraft Heinz, which owns Capri Sun, announced that it was issuing a voluntary recall of select wild cherry flavor Capri Sun juice drinks. Capri Sun is a brand of juice drink that typically comes in a pouch with one of several different flavors.

Kraft Heinz said it was recalling approximately 5,760 cases of beverages because of contamination from a diluted cleaning solution. The cleaning solution was used for the food processing equipment, and it inadvertently got into the production line at one of its factories.

The company discovered the issue after it received several consumer complaints about the affected drink’s taste.

Consumers can identify the contaminated products by checking for a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023. The drinks are sold in cardboard cartons with individual foil pouches packaged inside. Kraft Heinz said consumers can also call 1-800-280-8252 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to see if a product is part of the recall, and to receive their money back for the recalled drinks.

The contaminated Capri Suns may still be sold in stores, but Kraft Heinz said it was working with retailers to remove the recalled drinks from store shelves.

Consumers can return contaminated drinks to the store they purchased them from, or simply throw the juice pouches out.

When reached for comment, a Kraft Heinz spokesperson said the company had no additional information to share outside of the information in the press release.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirms that select wild cherry Capri Sun drinks have been recalled because a clean-in-place solution had potentially made it into the beverages. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, also confirms the recall and its details.

